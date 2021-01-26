Richard Arnold Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Richard Arnold has Died .
Richard Arnold has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 26. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
We have just learned the sad news that Richard Arnold has passed away. Richard loved Star Trek and was president of Grace Lee Whitney's fan club before becoming an assistant to Gene Roddenberry at Paramount, where he served as Star Trek archivist for many years. He was 66. pic.twitter.com/R9xUAi7wm9
— Michael Okuda (@MikeOkuda) January 26, 2021
