Richard Arnold Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Star Trek Richard Arnold has Died.

Richard Arnold has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 26. 2021.

Star Trek 10h · We are saddened to report the passing of Richard Arnold. Arnold made his mark on the Star Trek Universe as Gene Roddenberry’s assistant and the Star Trek archivist. He will be greatly missed.

Tributes

Rod Roddenberry

The Federation flag must fly at half mast today to honor the passing of Richard Arnold. As a member of the Star Trek family he was known as a fan, a Trekspert, and often my father’s right hand man. It was his deep loyalty to the fandom that really made Richard stand out. Among a sea of suits pitching ideas, Richard’s voice was the one my father most often listened to; because Richard listened to the fans. Even after my father’s passing everyone who helped make Star Trek knew that Richard, and his advice, were indispensable to the world of Trek. The years of standing by my father’s side, watching the show get made, coupled with his constant interaction with fans gave Richard an invaluable perspective and wealth of knowledge.

He was also someone that both my father and I truly loved. My father trusted him implicitly and he was a cherished confidant and friend. Richard knew me as a baby and as I grew up, I developed my own friendship with him. A friendship that has meant more to me than I could possibly put into words. He was family. The loss of Richard, both for me personally and for the world of Star Trek, is ineffable. ~ rod

Matteo Bonvicino

I had the honor to be a good friend of him. I’ll never forget how kind and generous he was to me and to everybody around him. He was a kind soul, which lived following Trek morals more than everyone else. Miss my good friend. I know I’ll miss him for the rest of my life.

Chris Doohan

My heart is broken. He was always there for me when I needed him for guidance. A very sad day and I’m so sorry for your loss, Rod

Shawn Carnes

Condolences to you and your family, Rod. I had the privilege of meeting Richard a number of times through my participation with Creation. He was always working hard to make every convention the best it could be for the fans. We’ve lost him entirely too soon.

Charlie Wall

Awful news, so sorry Rod. I spent a lot of time with Richard over the years and last saw him 2019 in San Francisco. He was a unique person and personality for sure and will be missed. RIP my fellow Communicator staff writer.

