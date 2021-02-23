Richard Boyd Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : professors Richard Boyd has Died .

The above mentioned individual has died , according to the following statements posted on social media.

RT @GreggDCaruso: RIP Richard Boyd (1942-2021) | Daily Nous | Very sad news! https://dailynous.com/2021/02/22/richard-boyd-1942-2021/

Very sad. He was one of my favorite professors when I was a graduate student at Cornell. His lectures on the philosophy of science were riveting, and bumping into him in the hallways or department lounge always resulted in fascinating conversation. RIP, Dick. You will be missed. — John Mikhail (@_John_Mikhail) February 23, 2021

Read More

—————————————————————————————

WHAT YOU JUST READ.

The story you just read was originally posted on social media about an individual who recently passed away. To read the original post on twitter simply click on the (Read More) button above and you will be redirected to twitter.

You may also want to leave a tribute or a condolence message below the comment box to honor the life and legacy of the deceased.

Once again thanks for visiting.