Richard Brown Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Sergeant Richard “Paul” Brown has Died .

Sergeant Richard “Paul” Brown has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 18. 2021.

The CHP family joins @FresnoPolice in mourning the loss of Sergeant Richard “Paul” Brown II who died due to complications from COVID-19. Sgt. Brown’s nearly three decades of public service will not be forgotten. pic.twitter.com/gfSv7asDk1

