Richard Buckley Dead – Obituary – Cause Of Death : Richard Buckley’s Death Leaves the Fashion World in Grief

Richard Buckley’s Passing Leaves Fashion Industry in Mourning

On September 19, 2021, the fashion community was saddened by the news of Richard Buckley’s passing at the age of 72. Buckley was a prominent figure in the industry, having worked for publications such as Vogue Hommes International, Vanity Fair, and Women’s Wear Daily. He was also married to the iconic American fashion designer Tom Ford.

A Legacy of Influence

Buckley was widely regarded as one of the most influential figures in fashion journalism, having spent decades covering the latest trends and styles. His contributions helped shape the way people view fashion, and his influence will be felt for years to come.

Buckley’s relationship with Tom Ford was also a significant part of his legacy. The two met in 1986 and were together for over 35 years, with Buckley playing a critical role in Ford’s fashion empire.

Tributes from the Fashion Community

Following Buckley’s passing, tributes poured in from those who had worked with him in the past. Anna Wintour, editor-in-chief of Vogue, described him as “one of the most important voices in fashion journalism,” while Tom Ford called him a “brilliant journalist and editor.”

A Loss for the Fashion World

Richard Buckley’s passing is a significant loss for the fashion industry, and his contributions will be remembered for years to come. His legacy will continue to inspire future generations of fashion journalists and editors.