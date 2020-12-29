Richard Choruma Death -Dead – Obituary : Former Highlanders Midfielder Richard Choruma has Died .

By | December 29, 2020
0 Comment

Former Highlanders Midfielder Richard Choruma has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 29. 2020.

Brighton @RealBeefactor Sad morning for the football fratenity as we wake to the sad news of the passing of Former Highlanders Midfielder Richard Choruma.I remember his days playing for Tshilamoya such a talented humble lad. Rest in Peace Richooooo!

