Richard Choruma Death -Dead – Obituary : Former Highlanders Midfielder Richard Choruma has Died .
Sad morning for the football fratenity as we wake to the sad news of the passing of Former Highlanders Midfielder Richard Choruma.I remember his days playing for Tshilamoya such a talented humble lad. Rest in Peace Richooooo! pic.twitter.com/pNrPFFAF9P
