Richard Clark Death – Obituary : RT @MebyonKernow: Mebyon Kernow is saddened to hear that long-standing MK member Richard Clark passed away yesterday. A wonderf…

OBITUARIES – CAUSE OF DEATH.

RT @MebyonKernow: Mebyon Kernow is saddened to hear that long-standing MK member Richard Clark passed away yesterday. A wonderful friend to so many of us, he represented MK on Penzance Town Council in the 2000s and took a very active role in numerous campaigns for Cornwall.



——————————-NOTICE.

TRIBUTES.

