Richard Corben Death -Dead – Obituary : Eisner Award recipient, Richard Corben has Died .
Eisner Award recipient, Richard Corben has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 14. 2020.
#RT @Comic_Con: We are deeply saddened by the loss of the truly iconic artist and three-time Eisner Award recipient, Richard Corben. He was a visionary whose art was extraordinarily technical, riveting, visceral, and unique. Comic-Con is honored to have … pic.twitter.com/tKAdwWRboC
— fatj00 (@fatj00) December 15, 2020
