Richard Corben Death -Dead – Obituary : Eisner Award recipient, Richard Corben has Died .

By | December 15, 2020
0 Comment

Richard Corben Death -Dead – Obituary : Eisner Award recipient, Richard Corben has Died .

Eisner Award recipient, Richard Corben has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 14. 2020.

fatj00 @fatj00 #RT @Comic_Con : We are deeply saddened by the loss of the truly iconic artist and three-time Eisner Award recipient, Richard Corben. He was a visionary whose art was extraordinarily technical, riveting, visceral, and unique. Comic-Con is honored to have …

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.