RICHARD CORBEN Death -Dead – Obituary : Maestro RICHARD CORBENhas Died .

By | December 10, 2020
0 Comment

RICHARD CORBEN Death -Dead – Obituary : Maestro RICHARD CORBENhas Died .

Maestro RICHARD CORBEN has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 10. 2020.

Francesco Francavilla @f_francavilla Saddened to hear of the passing of Maestro RICHARD CORBEN. He was an art visionary and I became instantly a fan of his work very early on, marveling at his comic pages in magazines like Heavy Metal, 1984, & Creepy. His inks had a tridimensionality I haven’t seen anywhere else.

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.