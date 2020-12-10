RICHARD CORBEN Death -Dead – Obituary : Maestro RICHARD CORBENhas Died .
Maestro RICHARD CORBEN has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 10. 2020.
Saddened to hear of the passing of Maestro RICHARD CORBEN. He was an art visionary and I became instantly a fan of his work very early on, marveling at his comic pages in magazines like Heavy Metal, 1984, & Creepy. His inks had a tridimensionality I haven't seen anywhere else. 🖤 pic.twitter.com/xrnWFAaOiO
— Francesco Francavilla (@f_francavilla) December 10, 2020
