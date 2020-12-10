Richard Corben Death -Dead : Richard Corben (1940-2020) has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Richard Corben has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 10. 2020.

Barney Dannelke 1 hr · R.I.P. Richard Corben (1940-2020) “It is with great sorrow and loss that I must share the sad news that Richard Corben died Dec 2, 2020 following heart surgery. He will be missed tremendously by his family, his friends, and his fans. Richard was very appreciative of the love for his art that was shown by you, his fans. Your support over the decades meant a great deal to him. He tried to repay your support by working diligently on each piece of art going out to you. Although Richard has left us, his work will live on and his memory will live always in our hearts. I will continue to conduct sales of Richard’s art through the Corben Studios website at corbencomicart.com. I will also be managing the ongoing process of publishing his work internationally. Please give me and my family a little time to collect ourselves and we’ll get back with you in 2021.” – Dona Corben

Source: (10) The Harlan Ellison Facebook Fan Club | Facebook

Tributes

Erik Carlson wrote

This is a loss.

His work in Hellblazer and horror comics gave me nightmares for years

Ken Lavine wrote

Corbin was a vibrant artist and an intriguing storyteller. I think I started reading the Den stories in Heavy Metal when I was 13 (shhh, don’t tell my dad).

Brian Adair wrote

Corbin was a genius. He spoke in metaphors and used words very precisely. He was a gifted writer and loved his craft.

Michael Gutierrez wrote

I had no idea he had passed. I read his work from my early teens and well into adulthood. Wow.

Marlette West wrote

I am so profoundly sorry to hear this. I first came to know his art through “Den” in Heavy Metal. My condolences to his family. 😢

