Richard Corben Death -Obituary – Dead : Legendary artist, Cameraman Richard Corben has Died .
Legendary artist Richard Corben has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 21. 2020.
Aeion Solar shared a link. December 10 at 1:30 PM · Legendary artist Richard Corben died today at the age of 80, after complications from heart surgery. A fixture of Heavy Metal magazine, he was known for the Den series, variety of illustrations, notably of short stories by Ashton Clark Smith and HP Lovecraft and his voluptuous figures of both genders. His unique style and prolific output has left wealth of incredible artwork. RIP Mr Corben #RichardCorben #DenSeries #HeavyMetal #RIPRichardCorben
Source: (20+) Pulped Culture | Facebook
