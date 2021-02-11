Richard Elmore Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Richard Elmore has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 11. 2021
Richard Elmore has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 11. 2021.
Richard Lemons is with Vivian Lemons. 17h · This is one of my favorite keepsakes. This photo, taken by my father-in law, captured the moment Richard Elmore, my advisor and intellectual mentor, welcomed me into the “community of doctors” through the robing ceremony. This snapshot means much more to me than the diploma ever did. Per tradition, Richard described my dissertation and our work together as I held a nervous Vivian. Note: None other than the mighty Sara Lawrence Lightfoot is sitting to my right. Thank you for everything, Richard F. Elmore. I am in your debt, and your presence in the universe will be missed.
Source: (1) Facebook
NOTICE.
Tributes
———————— –
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.