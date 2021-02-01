Richard Feigen Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Richard Feigen has Died .

By | February 1, 2021
0 Comment

Death Notice for Today February 1. 2021

Richard Feigen has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 1. 2021.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Alfred A. Knopf @AAKnopf We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Richard Feigen. His book, TALES FROM THE ART CRYPT, was published by Alfred A. Knopf in 2000.

Apollo Magazine

The renowned art dealer Richard L. Feigen has died at the age of 91. In March 2014, he opened up his extraordinary private art collection to Apollo, in an interview republished in full here.

Thom Hetherington

Just got two books of absolutely weapons grade geekery courtesy of Abe Books. The City of Manchester Plan 1945, and a signed first edition of Tales From The Art Crypt by Richard L. Feigen. Giddy with excitement.

Art Recovery International

Art Dealer Richard Feigen was always helpful and cooperative with us whether it was recovering a stolen Braque or resolving a title issue over a painting. He often volunteered to assist on Nazi restitution cases and offered his expertise. RIP

