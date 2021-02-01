Richard Feigen Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Richard Feigen has Died .
Death Notice for Today February 1. 2021
Richard Feigen has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 1. 2021.
We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Richard Feigen.
His book, TALES FROM THE ART CRYPT, was published by Alfred A. Knopf in 2000. pic.twitter.com/wod2a8S95f
— Alfred A. Knopf (@AAKnopf) February 1, 2021
Richard Feigen, first to show Ray Johnson, early to show Beuys & Baldessari, and the first dealer to be kind to this art reporter way back when, died yesterday. RIP to one of the best. pic.twitter.com/mXJZf5114A
— Kelly Crow (@KellyCrowWSJ) January 31, 2021
Richard Feigen was always so kind and encouraging. And such a pro! This is a real loss https://t.co/ZjX9U2LXVC
— charlotte burns (@charlieburns) January 31, 2021
Apollo Magazine
The renowned art dealer Richard L. Feigen has died at the age of 91. In March 2014, he opened up his extraordinary private art collection to Apollo, in an interview republished in full here.
Thom Hetherington
Just got two books of absolutely weapons grade geekery courtesy of Abe Books. The City of Manchester Plan 1945, and a signed first edition of Tales From The Art Crypt by Richard L. Feigen. Giddy with excitement.
Art Recovery International
Art Dealer Richard Feigen was always helpful and cooperative with us whether it was recovering a stolen Braque or resolving a title issue over a painting. He often volunteered to assist on Nazi restitution cases and offered his expertise. RIP
