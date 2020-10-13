Richard Furlong Brown Death – Dead : Richard Furlong Brown Obituary : Former Maths teacher.

Richard Furlong Brown Death – Dead : Richard Furlong Brown Obituary : Former Maths teacher.

Richard Furlong Brown has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 12, 2020.

“LRGS on Twitter: “It is with great sadness that we have been notified of the death of former Maths teacher Richard Furlong Brown who passed away suddenly. He joined LRGS in 1980 & during his tenure at school Richard also held the position of Governor, President of the OL Club, & boarding master. ”

