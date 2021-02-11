Richard Goolsby Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Richard Goolsby, owner of Goolsby’s Southern Restaurants has Died.

Death Notice for Today February 11. 2021

Richard Goolsby, owner of Goolsby’s Southern Restaurants has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 11. 2021.

The Austin Rhodes Show 14h · An incredible loss tonight as we receive word that one of the CSRA’s most beloved restaurant owners has died in a car accident. Richard Goolsby, owner of Goolsby’s Southern Restaurants, was struck by a car near his home in Lincoln County, Wednesday night. Details of the mishap are still under investigation by the authorities. To say that Richard was a much beloved figure to his customers, neighbors, and countless friends would be an understatement. He was one of the best…and he was 110% Lincoln County! Our hearts are broken.

Source: (1) The Austin Rhodes Show – Posts | Facebook

Tributes

Madera C. Hollowell

This broke my heart when I got the news last night. Heaven gained a great man! He will be missed. Prayers for his family, friends and employees.

Tamra Halmstad Morris

My daughter works there. She called me in tears, absolutely heart broken. The entire Goolsby family has been very good to her. So sad for the loss.

Hope Anderson Remsen

Heartbreaking! Richard was our PA before he jumped successfully into full-time BBQ man. Great bedside manner, excellent skills. His wife taught our daughter in 1st grade & it was a wonderful year. Richard leaves large shoes to fill. Being married to a Lincolnton native & having lived there myself for 15 years, I know Lincoln County will turn out in droves to comfort this family. Godspeed, Richard ♥️”He will heal the brokenhearted and bind up their wounds.” ~ Psalm 147:3

Jim Cox

A great loss for our area in so many ways. Condolences to his family, friends and staff.

LorettaandJimmy Percival

We new Mr Goolsby and ate at his restaurant in Evans. We are saddened to hear about his death. He was a very nice man. Our Prayers go out to his Family and the people that worked with him!.

Christie Ware Bryan

Lincoln County has lost a great man! Twenty five years ago, he diagnosed our son with Kawasaki Disease while all the other doctors in the practice ignored our concerns and didn’t dig deeper into researching what was going on with him. If it wasn’t for Richard, we would not have taken him to get specialized medical care which prevented further heart damage!

Richard was a special man who gave so much of himself to help our community!

My prayers are with his entire family at this time!

Amanda Christine Brewer

Omg we just stopped by the Evans location last night. We just love their staff and the family has always been so generous. What a huge loss for his family, friends and this community.

Ann Messer Griesel

He will be missed. This is one of our favorite places to eat in or take out. He was often in the Restaurant when we were there. What a terrible tragedy for all the family and a loss for the community. May God bless his Family.

Markquis West

He’s a great man! I’ve known him for years, I always used to talk to him all the time. My cousin use to work for him a while back too! I really gonna miss this man, I’m sending my both throughts and prayers out to his family,friends,employees, and for this area as a whole too!

John Forde

Sorry to hear about his passing. Prayers for his Family and Staff. Everyone Loves Goolsby’s.

Hannah Hoover Walden

I loved Richard! He gave me a job when I was younger and was just a great man. This is such a tragedy and my heart goes out to his family. You are all in my prayers! You will be so missed, Richard!

Becky Taylor Widener

My heart hurts for them. He will be missed by so many. Wrapping his family in my love and prayers.

John Beard

My condolences to his family. Grew up going to his dads store in Lincolnton. And as kids we would do odd jobs for his family to make some cash. Then we take the money to the store and give it right back spending it at the store. Also was a known figure on the sidelines for the Red Devil football team for years.

Michael David Daniels

Love and condolences to the Goolsby Family. I feel like a beloved member of my family has passed. My late mother loved the fine southern cuisine of Goolsby’s Restaurant and the wonderful care by servers and waitresses…She visited almost every week and would chat with the owner and his lovely wife often when they were there… One day when we were there, the owner came to the table and told my Mom that she was a queen and presented my Mom with a card for her meal to be complimentary any time she dined there…My mom glowed and felt so special…RIH Mr. Goolsby.

Melissa Scott-Williams

He has been part of our lives for over 20years and he will be truly missed by our family. An extraordinary man was truly lost.

Lisa Wilson Hayes

My heart hurts for his family, our community, and his friends! What an outstanding role model he was here in Lc! May god comfort his family give them the peace and understanding that only he can! Such a tragedy!

Jenny Miles

This broke my heart to hear this. I worked for Richard for many years, he was a wonderful caring man. Our work place was like a family reunion daily. Enjoy all my coworkers ( friends for life ) because Richard and his family Carol Ann, Cara, Wilkes, and Granny, made everyone feel loved. He will be truly missed. My thoughts and prayers go out to his family. Met Richard at Outriggers in Applin , him and his wife bought it and we stayed there awhile, then we moved to Goolsbys. In Augusta, I was a part of the opening of this store, learned so much, also worked at his store in Lincolton, with his family. Work over 12 years for Richard, he will truly be missed, and I cherish my memories of him and his family

Teresa Jones Martin

So very sad. I remember the first time I went there he waited on me. I wasn’t sure what I wanted and he scooped me up an extra sample at no charge. What a nice man who cared about his business and customers.