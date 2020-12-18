Richard Karasawa Death -Dead – Obituary :Richard “Babe” Karasawa has Died .
Richard “Babe” Karasawa has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 17. 2020.
We are saddened to share the loss of Richard “Babe” Karasawa, a JANM volunteer for over 30 years, who passed away on December 8, 2020.
Read the full statement here: https://t.co/WunchCav1t pic.twitter.com/xbCYrW6qT1
— JANM (@jamuseum) December 17, 2020
JANM @jamuseum We are saddened to share the loss of Richard “Babe” Karasawa, a JANM volunteer for over 30 years, who passed away on December 8, 2020. Read the full statement here: http://janm.org/press/release/516/
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.