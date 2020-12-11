Richard King Death -Dead – Obituary : Richard King, a founding partner of King World Productions has Died .
Richard King, a founding partner of King World Productions has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 10. 2020.
Richard King, a founding partner of King World Productions, the syndication powerhouse that was behind such programs as 'The Oprah Winfrey Show,' 'Wheel of Fortune' and 'Jeopardy!,' has died at the age of 79 https://t.co/PQi9F4ZTvu pic.twitter.com/wgSKHevv0g
