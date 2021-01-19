Richard Lindheim Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Richard Lindheim, the co-creator of the 1985 CBS series The Equalizer has Died .

Richard Lindheim, the co-creator of the 1985 CBS series The Equalizer has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 19. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Richard Lindheim, the co-creator of the 1985 CBS series The Equalizer, has died. He was 81 https://t.co/gusDoyG6ik — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 19, 2021

The Hollywood Reporter @THR Richard Lindheim, the co-creator of the 1985 CBS series The Equalizer, has died. He was 81