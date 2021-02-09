Richard Lindheim Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : The Equalizer’ Pays Tribute To Executive Producer Richard Lindheim has Died.

Death Notice for Today February 8. 2021

The Equalizer’ Pays Tribute To Executive Producer Richard Lindheim has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 8. 2021.

Deadline Hollywood 19h · ‘The Equalizer’ Pays Tribute To Executive Producer Richard Lindheim In Post-Super Bowl Premiere

Source: (8) Deadline Hollywood – Posts | Facebook

NOTICE.

You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post on Facebook. You can also leave leave a tribute on the comments box. Thanks for visiting. If you are leaving a condolence message on the comment box below , please write something nice and lovely to honor the life and legacy of deceased.

Tributes

———————— –

David Moss

Just watched the equalizer on cbs and the show ended with a in memory of Richard Lindheim. Anybody know who he was?

