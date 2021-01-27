Richard McCann Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : poet and fiction writer, Richard McCann has Died .

Our Yaddo family mourns the loss of one of our own, the wonderful poet and fiction writer, Richard McCann, has died at age 70. Richard was an admired teacher of literature and creative writing at American University. He was loved by so many of us and will be sorely missed. pic.twitter.com/CzxxRT5FqK — Yaddo (@YaddoToday) January 27, 2021

