January 27, 2021
Richard McCann Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : poet and fiction writer, Richard McCann has Died .

poet and fiction writer, Richard McCann has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 26. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Yaddo @YaddoToday Our Yaddo family mourns the loss of one of our own, the wonderful poet and fiction writer, Richard McCann, has died at age 70. Richard was an admired teacher of literature and creative writing at American University. He was loved by so many of us and will be sorely missed.

