Richard McCann Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Richard McCann has Died.

Patty Smith 2h · And here we are, so many years ago, where it all began, Richard McCann took me seriously as a writer. He agreed to write my MFA recommendations. This was my second time studying with him, and honestly, I could’ve done that forever. Here, in my 30’s, I’d already been teaching for about 10 years, and still, when I sat in that classroom with Richard, I thought: I know nothing about teaching. THIS, I thought, THIS is how you do it. How you listen for the goodness that is always there, for the gem even if buried. I feel lucky to have known him, to have benefitted from his wisdom, to have discovered Peter Handke because of him, to have stayed connected throughout all these years. Rest in peace, Richard. Godspeed. (ARGS Fiction II alums — you might remember either meeting Richard at U of R and/or reading MOTHER OF SORROWS).

Cynthia Martin

There are certain people you cannot help but love—big-hearted souls who make room for each person they meet. I worked with Richard McCann in 2011 on a craft essay he wrote for Hunger Mountain. And again in 2015, when he wrote an essay for the series I have on my website on days in the lives of writers. I’ve just been reading through our emails, and man, it’s like he’s still at the other end, sitting at his computer.

For the How We Spend Our Days series, he wrote about one of his days back in April of 2015.

“As I write this now, however, I’m concerned that I’ve somehow misrepresented myself, that I’ve made it seem I have some sort of writing practice, however crude, that I daily follow. In truth, I have almost no writing practice at all, especially during the academic year, when I find myself lurching from task to event to task. Standing by the broken dishwasher, wondering why I ever bought a damn Kenmore. Why didn’t I buy something better? Hours waiting at the Social Security office downtown, trying to rectify some bureaucratic problem that’s become important now that I’m preparing to retire. An MRI of the abdomen. Lab tests, detailing my blood counts. The deluge of email. Letters of recommendation. MFA theses. What’s that line from Dickinson?—’and when I try to organize/ my little force explodes….'”

RIP Richard McCann

