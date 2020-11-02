Richard McLinden Death -Dead : Councillor Richard McLinden has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

November 2, 2020
0 Comment

Councillor Richard McLinden has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 2, 2020.

” Warbreck Labour Councillors on Twitter: “We are heartbroken to learn that our wonderful friend and colleague Councillor Richard McLinden passed away this morning. He was a true socialist that cared for his family, his community and his city. He touched so many people’s lives and will be missed beyond words.”

