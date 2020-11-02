Richard McLinden Death -Dead :Richard McLinden has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.
Richard McLinden has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 2, 2020.
“lan Byrne MP on Twitter: “Gutted today to hear of the passing of @MacDicky A genuinely decent man who cared deeply for his community and did so much for so many through his advocacy work and local councillor role. A great loss RIP Richard.”
Gutted today to hear of the passing of @MacDicky
A genuinely decent man who cared deeply for his community and did so much for so many through his advocacy work and local councillor role. A great loss
RIP Richard. https://t.co/VA7NIztjC9
— lan Byrne MP (@IanByrneMP) November 2, 2020
Tributes
———————— –
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.