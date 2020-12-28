Richard Moore Death -Obituary – Dead : Schuyler Volunteer Fire Company￼ members Richard Moore has Died .
Schuyler Volunteer Fire Company￼ members Richard Moore has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 27. 2020.
Frankfort Fire Department 16 hrs · We send our condolences to the Schuyler Volunteer Fire Company￼ on the passing of one of their members Richard Moore. For those of you who didn’t have the pleasure to￼ know Rich he was the definition of a true public servant. From the Marine Corps to the fire service Mr. Moore always put others before himself. You will truly be missed by all of us. Until we meet again ….we will honor you and we will never forget you!
Source: (20+) Frankfort Fire Department – Posts | Facebook
— Tributes —
———————— –
wrote