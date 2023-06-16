Richard Newman found “unresponsive” in Northgate Hospital and dies, inquest concludes natural causes

Richard Newman : Richard Newman dies in Northgate Hospital, Norwich

Richard Newman passed away at Northgate Hospital in Great Yarmouth last year after being found unresponsive in his bed. In a statement from his parents, they expressed their gratitude for the overwhelming number of people who attended his funeral and shared their condolences. Mr. Newman had been diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder in 2019, but following his diagnosis, he became stable and handled lockdown well. He eventually moved to Astley Cooper Place in Great Yarmouth in July 2021, but his mental health began to deteriorate again, and he was admitted to Northgate Hospital on June 14 over fears of relapsing. On June 17, he was found unresponsive during morning rounds and passed away despite efforts from staff and paramedics. The inquest at Norfolk Coroner’s Court was led by assistant coroner Simon Milburn, who shared a tribute from Mr. Newman’s parents. Mr. Milburn concluded that Richard John Curtis Newton died from natural causes.

News Source : Donna-Louise Bishop

