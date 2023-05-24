“Richard Patrick net worth”: Celebrity Net Worth of Richard Patrick

What is Richard Patrick’s Net Worth?

Richard Patrick is a renowned musician and singer-songwriter who has made a name for himself in the music industry. He is best known as the frontman of the rock band Filter, which he formed in 1993 with Brian Liesegang. According to recent estimates, Richard Patrick has a net worth of $5 million.

Early Life and Education

Richard Patrick was born in Needham, Massachusetts, on May 10, 1968, as one of five children of Nadine and Robert Sr. He grew up with his siblings, including his older brother Robert Patrick, who is a Hollywood actor. As a teenager, Richard attended Bay High School in Bay Village, Ohio, where he began to develop his love for music.

Nine Inch Nails

Richard Patrick’s career in music began when he met Trent Reznor, the founder of the band Nine Inch Nails, in a music store in Cleveland, Ohio. Trent Reznor was impressed by Richard’s talents and made him the touring guitarist for Nine Inch Nails in 1989. Richard played this role until 1993, contributing to the recording of the song “Sanctified” on the band’s debut studio album “Pretty Hate Machine.” He also appeared in the music videos for “Down in It,” “Head Like a Hole,” and “Wish.” Richard eventually left Nine Inch Nails during the recording of the album “The Downward Spiral” in 1993 due to disputes over his salary.

Filter

Just before leaving Nine Inch Nails, Richard co-founded the rock band Filter with guitarist and programmer Brian Liesegang. The band released its debut studio album, “Short Bus,” in 1995, which launched the hit single “Hey Man Nice Shot.” After Liesegang left the band, Geno Lenardo replaced him, and Filter released its second studio album, “Title of Record,” in 1999. The album peaked at number 30 on the Billboard 200 and spawned Filter’s most commercially successful single, “Take a Picture.” In 2002, Richard canceled Filter’s main tour to enter rehab to treat his alcoholism. The band released its third album, “The Amalgamut,” the same year, which was less successful than its predecessors. Following a six-year hiatus, Filter released its fourth album, “Anthems for the Damned,” in 2008. The band’s next album, “Crazy Eyes,” was released in 2016, and Richard reunited with Brian Liesegang to record a follow-up to Filter’s debut album “Short Bus.”

Army of Anyone

In 2005, Richard formed the rock supergroup Army of Anyone with the DeLeo brothers of the band Stone Temple Pilots and Ray Luzier on drums. The group released its self-titled debut album in late 2006, which launched the successful single “Goodbye.” Army of Anyone went on tour before taking a hiatus in mid-2007, and their last performance took place in El Paso, Texas, that year.

The Damning Well

Richard’s other supergroup was The Damning Well, which had a brief run in 2003. The group consisted of him, Wes Borland, Danny Lohner, and Josh Freese. They recorded two songs, “Awakening,” which was released on the soundtrack to the film “Underworld,” and “Power,” an unreleased track.

Film Scores and Writing

Apart from his music career, Richard has also composed some scores for films. He and Tobias Enhus created the score for “Dark Crimes,” starring Jim Carrey, in 2016. Richard collaborated with Enhus again on the score for the 2017 crime drama “Last Rampage,” starring his brother Robert Patrick. Richard has also written for publications. He wrote an editorial for the Huffington Post called “Talking About War” in 2008 and began writing a column called “Filtering the Truth” for the website SuicideGirls.

Personal Life

Richard is married to Tina, and they have a daughter and a son together. He has struggled with alcoholism and drug abuse for years but has reportedly been sober since 2002.

In conclusion, Richard Patrick’s net worth of $5 million is a testament to his success as a musician and singer-songwriter. From his early days as the touring guitarist for Nine Inch Nails to his founding of the rock band Filter and his contributions to supergroups like Army of Anyone and The Damning Well, Richard has made a significant impact on the music industry. His film scores and writing also showcase his versatility and creativity. Despite his struggles with addiction, Richard has persevered and continues to inspire fans with his music.

Filter Industrial rock Nine Inch Nails Alternative metal Army of Anyone

News Source : Celebrity Net Worth

Source Link :Richard Patrick Net Worth | Celebrity Net Worth/