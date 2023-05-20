Richard Paul Sargent : Cold case skeletal remains identified as Richard Paul Sargent after 32 years in Hernando County, Florida

Cold case remains identified as Richard Paul Sargent, Vietnam veteran

After over 30 years, the remains of a man found in Hernando County, Florida have been identified as Richard Paul Sargent, according to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office. The remains were discovered by a hunter in 1991 and were not believed to be involved in a homicide or a missing persons case. Despite being sent to multiple labs for identification, no matches were found until a DNA profile was created in 2019. Sargent’s family was located in Massachusetts with the help of local police departments, and investigators learned he was a Vietnam veteran. The American Red Cross assisted in shipping Sargent’s remains to a Massachusetts funeral home. No evidence of foul play was found, according to the sheriff’s office. Sheriff Al Nienhuis expressed gratitude for the resolution and highlighted the importance of identifying remains and providing answers to families.

News Source : Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

