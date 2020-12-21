Richard Semo Death -Obituary – Dead : Richard Semo, age 64, of Farmington, died as a result of his injuries.

Richard Semo has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 20. 2020.

Rochester NH Police Department 12 hrs · On the early morning of Sunday December 13, 2020, around 3:20 am, Rochester Police responded to Frisbie Memorial Hospital after a male had assaulted a hospital security officer in the parking lot. It was reported the security officer was badly injured and the assailant was still in the parking lot. The security officer, who was unresponsive, sustained serious injuries after being punched in the face and falling to the pavement and striking his head, was transported to Portsmouth Regional Hospital. The assailant, Tyler Thurston, age 29, of New Durham, was arrested and charged with Second Degree Assault. Thurston was held on bail and transported to Strafford County Jail. He was arraigned Monday December 14, 2020 at Strafford County Superior Court and remains held on bail. On Friday December 18th, the security officer, Richard Semo, age 64, of Farmington, died as a result of his injuries. The Stafford County Attorney’s Office was notified of the death and an Autopsy is scheduled for today, Sunday December 20, 2020. The circumstances surrounding the incident are still being investigated. Police are asking that any hospital staff, patients, visitors or anyone else in the area who may have witnessed the incident contact them at 603-330-7128. You can also provide information and remain anonymous by calling the Rochester Crime Line at 603-335-6500 or Text to: CRIMES (274637) Body of Text: TEXT4CASH + your tip. Cash rewards are offered for information that leads to an arrest. 332332 256 Comments 123 Shares Like Comment Share