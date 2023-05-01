“Richard Sharp, satire, antisemitic tropes” : Dave Rich argues that while Richard Sharp is a public figure open to satire, the use of antisemitic tropes is unacceptable.

The Danger of Antisemitic Imagery in Political Cartoons

The Principle of Political Satire

Cartoonists are expected to be scurrilous in their political satire, and public figures are fair game. However, there is a principle to hold in mind when decoding political cartoons: drawing a black politician in simian form would be obviously racist, while drawing Boris Johnson as a gorilla would not be considered racist by many.

The History of Antisemitic Caricature

Centuries of anti-Jewish caricaturists have generated an extensive library of visual tropes to convey hatred and disgust for Jews. These visual stereotypes include the outsized nose and lips, grotesque features, and sinister grin. Antisemites use these features to portray Jews as repulsive and sinister. Artists down the ages have given their subjects these stereotypical “Jewish” features instead of drawing a yellow star on each Jewish target, Nazi-style. These visual tropes have appeared in medieval woodcuts, Victorian cartoons, and Nazi newspapers.

The Unfathomable Ignorance of Antisemitic Visual Lexicon

It is unfathomable that anyone would be so unfamiliar with this anti-Jewish visual lexicon that they would draw and publish a cartoon that depicted a Jewish public figure in this way. However, unfortunately, it still happens. The fact that the cartoonist’s pen veered towards these antisemitic motifs shows how easily, and unthinkingly, they can rise to the surface.

The Responsibility of Newspapers and Cartoonists

While public figures of national interest should not be exempt from scrutiny and satire, newspapers and cartoonists have a responsibility to ensure that they do not feed antisemitism by deploying antisemitic motifs in their critiques of Jews in the public eye.

Antisemitism as a Form of Racism

Antisemitism can indeed be a form of racism, and there is a responsibility on newspapers and cartoonists to ensure they do not perpetuate it. Richard Sharp, the outgoing BBC chair who is Jewish, is a public figure who should not be exempt from scrutiny and satire, but he is also Jewish, and antisemitism remains a live and at times lethal problem.

The Danger of Antisemitic Metaphors

Antisemitic conspiracy peddlers regularly describe the fantastical Jewish power network they believe exists as a squid or octopus, its tentacles reaching into every part of society. In the antisemitic imagination, Jewish power is never about muscular strength or straightforward authority, but is more insidious and manipulative. This is why anti-Jewish zoomorphism tends towards snakes, spiders, and, yes, squids, rather than predators like sharks or lions. The invocation of a “vampire squid” connects with the blood libel allegation and ticks numerous antisemitic boxes.

The Danger of Unchallenged Antisemitic Ideas

The fact that Taibbi’s description of Goldman Sachs as a “vampire squid” resonated so strongly tells us something about how easily antisemitic ideas exist, relatively unrecognised and unchallenged, in our world. The image of a huge, greedy, Jewish bank as a vampire squid works so well because it falls neatly into the groove of anti-Jewish thinking that has been present in our world for so long. It makes sense to people because it feels so familiar.

The Need for Education

The swift withdrawal of the cartoon and apology by both Rowson and The Guardian are welcome, but this should not still be happening. The Labour party went through years of pain because too many people either could not recognise antisemitic ideas or actively indulged them. It seems that there are still those in broader progressive politics who have learning left to do.

News Source : Dave Rich

Source Link :Richard Sharp is a public figure and fair game for satire. The use of antisemitic tropes is not | Dave Rich/