Richard Shephard Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Dr Richard Shephard MBE D has Died .

We are saddened to hear that Dr Richard Shephard MBE DL, Honorary Freeman of York passed away this weekend. pic.twitter.com/ltlqHn2cOr
— City of York Council (@CityofYork) February 21, 2021
City of York Council @CityofYork We are saddened to hear that Dr Richard Shephard MBE DL, Honorary Freeman of York passed away this weekend.
Tributes
Bristol Cathedral
We are hugely saddened to hear of the death of Dr Richard Shephard MBE (1949-2021).
Most significantly for us here, he composed an anthem sung at the enthronement of Bishop Viv in 2018. He will live on through his music, sung at churches and cathedrals across the country.
Requiescat in pace.
