Richard Shephard Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Dr Richard Shephard MBE D has Died .

Dr Richard Shephard MBE D has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 21. 2021.

We are saddened to hear that Dr Richard Shephard MBE DL, Honorary Freeman of York passed away this weekend. pic.twitter.com/ltlqHn2cOr

City of York Council @CityofYork We are saddened to hear that Dr Richard Shephard MBE DL, Honorary Freeman of York passed away this weekend.

Tributes

Bristol Cathedral

We are hugely saddened to hear of the death of Dr Richard Shephard MBE (1949-2021).

Most significantly for us here, he composed an anthem sung at the enthronement of Bishop Viv in 2018. He will live on through his music, sung at churches and cathedrals across the country.

Requiescat in pace.

