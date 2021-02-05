Richard Smith Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :SAVP member, Richard “Dick” Smith has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 5. 2021
SAVP member, Richard “Dick” Smith has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 5. 2021.
We are sad to share the passing of SAVP member, Richard "Dick" Smith. Dick was kind and generous, and served as a volunteer with the Sheriff's Office for the past 6 years. He passed away on 1/24/21 after a short battle with Leukemia. Our thoughts are with his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/WP9sWYYWIw
— SLO County Sheriff (@SLOSheriff) February 5, 2021
