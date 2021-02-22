Richard Star Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Major Richard Star, an American hero who served and sacrificed for this country has Died .

The above mentioned individual has died , according to the following statements posted on social media.

RT @SenatorTester: Sharla and I are saddened to hear of the passing of Major Richard Star, an American hero who served and sacrificed for this country. His legacy will live on in our continued fight to ensure our men and women in uniform get the benefits and care they deserve.



