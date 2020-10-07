Richard Starbuck Death – Dead :Obituary : Richard Starbuck of the Moravian Archiveshas died.
Richard Starbuck of the Moravian Archiveshas died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 7, 2020.
” CherokeeNation on Twitter: “Cherokee Nation is saddened to learn the passing of Richard Starbuck of the Moravian Archives who worked on the multi-volume series, “The Record of the Moravians Among the Cherokees.” Chief Hoskin said Starbuck was a”true friend of the Cherokee people.”
Tributes
———————— –
Cherokee Nation is saddened to learn the passing of Richard Starbuck of the Moravian Archives who worked on the multi-volume series, “The Record of the Moravians Among the Cherokees."
Chief Hoskin said Starbuck was a"true friend of the Cherokee people."https://t.co/9wKxexELn0
— CherokeeNation (@CherokeeNation) October 7, 2020
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.