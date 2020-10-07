Richard Starbuck Death – Dead :Obituary : Richard Starbuck of the Moravian Archiveshas died.

Tributes

Cherokee Nation is saddened to learn the passing of Richard Starbuck of the Moravian Archives who worked on the multi-volume series, “The Record of the Moravians Among the Cherokees." Chief Hoskin said Starbuck was a"true friend of the Cherokee people."https://t.co/9wKxexELn0 — CherokeeNation (@CherokeeNation) October 7, 2020