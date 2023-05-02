“Richard Taylor contract extension” : Richard Taylor’s Contract with St Mirren Extended Until Summer 2025

St. Mirren defender Richard Taylor has signed a new two-year contract extension, keeping him at the SMiSA Stadium until the summer of 2025. The club had the option to extend his initial six-month deal, which they have now exercised.

Taylor, a left-sided defender, joined St. Mirren in January following the expiry of his contract at League of Ireland Division One side Waterford. He made his debut in a 1-1 draw with Hearts at the beginning of January and impressed in his first start against the same team less than a week later. The 22-year-old has made eight appearances for the first team so far this season.

Manager’s Praise for Taylor

St. Mirren manager Stephen Robinson has praised Taylor for his performances this season, saying he has been “fantastic in the games he has played.” Robinson has also highlighted Taylor’s potential, saying he is “someone we are constantly working on” and “still only young.” Taylor’s left-footedness and ability to play at left-back also make him a valuable addition to the team.

Source: Herald Scotland