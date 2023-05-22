Richard Vaughn Dye Sr. : Pedestrian Richard Vaughn Dye Sr. killed in Valley Center crash

Pedestrian Identified as Richard Vaughn Dye Sr. Dies in Valley Center Crash Involving Two Vehicles

A pedestrian who was hit by two vehicles in Valley Center has been identified as 32-year-old Richard Vaughn Dye Sr. The incident occurred on Lilac Road near Hideaway Lake Road on Wednesday night. Dye was crossing the road when a 19-year-old driver of a Nissan SUV hit him, throwing him into the path of a Dodge minivan driven by a 63-year-old. Dye died at the scene due to blunt force injuries. The drivers were uninjured, and anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the CHP’s Oceanside-area office.

News Source : Alex Riggins

