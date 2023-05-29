richest judge: Who holds the title of the wealthiest judge?

America’s Got Talent Season 18 Premieres on May 30

America’s Got Talent (AGT) season 18 is back with a bang, premiering on May 30 at 8 pm ET on NBC. While the season may be new, the judges remain the same, and fans are excited to see Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara, and Heidi Klum back in action on the sets of the show.

The show will feature outstanding performers from around the world, including singers, dancers, magicians, comedians, and many more who will take center stage and showcase their unique talents, competing not only for a life-changing $1 million cash prize but also to capture the hearts of millions.

Net Worth of America’s Got Talent Season 18 Judges

Alongside the awe-inspiring performances, one aspect that piques everyone’s curiosity is how wealthy the esteemed judges of the show are. Here’s a look at the net worth of the AGT season 18 judges:

Simon Cowell

Simon Cowell is known for his razor-sharp critiques and undebatable influence in the music industry. His net worth is $600 million dollars, as per Celebrity Net Worth, making him the richest judge on the panel of the show. His riches come from multiple sources beginning with producing and judging talent shows such as The X Factor, America’s Got Talent, and Britain’s Got Talent. Adding to this is his music label, Syco, which continues to thrive with top talents like Labrinth, Camilla Cabello, Olly Murs, and Susan Boyle under its wing. He stepped into stardom in 2002 with the launch of American Idol and has been unstoppable ever since.

Sofia Vergara

She is one of the beloved stars of the popular show, Modern Family. The Colombian-born actress and model have a net worth of $180 million. She not only worked in TV series but also played brilliant roles in major movies such as Chef, The Smurfs, and many more. As per Celebrity Net Worth, Sofia’s role as a judge on America’s Got Talent adds another $10 million to her annual income. When it comes to business, she has a retail empire, with a line of jeans exclusively sold at Walmart, a furniture line, and several perfumes. She has engaged in lucrative endorsement deals and brand endorsements as well.

Heidi Klum

The German and American model, actress, and TV host, follows closely behind with a net worth of $160 million. She gained fame through her successful modeling career and is well-known as a Victoria’s Secret Angel. During her modeling career, Klum worked with brands such as Volkswagen, Givenchy, Marc Jacob, New Balance, Asor, and McDonald’s. However, her wealth extends far beyond modeling. Celebrity Net Worth reported that in a given year, Heidi earns around $40 million from her empire, which includes television production, hosting, endorsements, and licensing deals. She has her own line of intimates called Heidi Klum Intimates and a clothing line sold at Lidl, a supermarket chain. She also designed her own line of lingerie and cosmetics carried by Victoria’s Secret. She has also been spotted in a variety of films and TV series such as Sex and the City, How I Met Your Mother, The Devil Wears Prada, and Ella Enchanted.

Howie Mandel

Howie Mandel, the Canadian-born actor, comedian, and TV host, rounds out the AGT season 18 judges with a net worth of $60 million. Howie first gained widespread recognition for his work on the 1980s television drama St. Elsewhere. However, his success has extended beyond acting. He is known for being a judge on America’s Got Talent and was previously the host of the game show Deal or No Deal. Howie began his comedy career with performances at comedy clubs in Toronto and this paved the way for him. He soon became a well-recognized name in the entertainment industry and has also appeared in films, provided voice-overs, and created as well as produced his animated series called Bobby’s World, an Emmy-nominated children’s show.

Conclusion

The AGT season 18 judges have amassed impressive fortunes through their careers in the entertainment industry, and their wealth is a testament to their talent, hard work, and dedication. Tune in to NBC on Tuesday night to watch brand new episodes of America’s Got Talent season 18 and witness the impressive performances, talented contestants, and witty commentary from the esteemed panel of judges.

News Source : Devanshi Basu

Source Link :Who is the richest judge?/