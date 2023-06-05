“richest person”: Who has lost the title of the world’s richest person?

Test your knowledge of the news these last few days – 10 questions, 10 seconds each. Go!
Question 1
Which country recently launched a spacecraft to Mars?
Answer: United Arab Emirates
Question 2
Which company recently announced that they will be working on a COVID-19 vaccine?
Answer: Johnson & Johnson
Question 3
Which country recently experienced a massive explosion in its capital city?
Answer: Lebanon
Question 4
Which country recently imposed sanctions on Hong Kong officials?
Answer: United States
Question 5
Which country recently experienced a major earthquake?
Answer: Haiti
Question 6
Which company recently became the most valuable publicly traded company in the world?
Answer: Apple
Question 7
Which country recently announced that it will be sending a rover to the moon next year?
Answer: China
Question 8
Which company recently reported a massive data breach?
Answer: Twitter
Question 9
Which country recently banned the use of TikTok?
Answer: India
Question 10
Which country recently announced that it has successfully developed a COVID-19 vaccine?
Answer: Russia
Conclusion
Keeping up with the news can be a challenge, but it’s important to stay informed about what’s happening in the world. Test your knowledge of the latest events with these 10 questions, and see how well you’ve been paying attention.
News Source : BBC News
Source Link :Timed Teaser: Who is no longer world's richest person?/