Richford man Joshua Smith dies in single-vehicle crash on Route 105 in Jay

Joshua Smith : Richford man Joshua Smith dies in single-vehicle crash in Jay

A single-vehicle crash on Route 105 in Jay resulted in the death of a 39-year-old man identified as Joshua Smith from Richford. Trooper Seth Boudreau, Special Operations with the Vermont State Police, received a report of the crash at around 7:03 a.m. on Wednesday. Initial investigation revealed that Smith, who was driving a 2012 Nissan Sentra, crossed the center line and entered the eastbound lane of travel. The vehicle left the paved roadway surface and drove off the westbound shoulder and down an embankment, colliding with a tree before coming to a final rest. Smith’s two passengers, Allison Desautels, 35, of Richford, and Joseph Canto, 35, also of Richford, were taken to the Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans City to be treated for major injuries not believed to be life-threatening. The weather at the time was foggy and rainy. The crash was still under investigation, and witnesses were urged to contact the State Police with any information.

Read Full story : Morning Crash Results in One Fatality | News /

News Source : Newport Daily Express

Fatal Car Accident Morning Traffic Fatality News Coverage of Car Crash Traffic Updates and Accidents Road Safety and Driver Awareness