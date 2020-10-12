Richie Barker Death – Dead : Richie Barker Obituary : Former Notts County FC Manager Passed Away.

“Notts County FC on Twitter: “We’re very saddened to hear that our former player and manager Richie Barker has passed away at the age of 80. Our thoughts are with his loved ones.”

We're very saddened to hear that our former player and manager Richie Barker has passed away at the age of 80. Our thoughts are with his loved ones. pic.twitter.com/1SRGUnaF2H — Notts County FC (@Official_NCFC) October 12, 2020

Tributes

Sheffield Wednesday are saddened to learn of the passing of former assistant manager Richie Barker, aged 80. The thoughts of everyone at #swfc are with his family and friends pic.twitter.com/6z0zQEG39y — Sheffield Wednesday (@swfc) October 12, 2020

Sad to hear this news. Condolences to Richie Barker’s family, friends, and the @swfc family and supporters. Enjoyed being coached by him, great person. #RIP https://t.co/bESQ8aY2bl — John Harkes (@johnharkes6) October 12, 2020

alan durban wrote

Very sad news today of the death of Richie Barker. One of Clough’s early successful signings. Top man and top coach. Will be greatly missed. Notts County History wrote

Very Sad to hear the passing today of Richie Barker.

Pictured 2nd left amongst other club legends in 1970/71.

I also remember enjoying listening to the Great man in the Meadow Club in October 2017. RIP Richie & Thank you john wragg wrote

Sad news about Richie Barker. When he was Wolves No2 to John Barnwell , used to coach him a bit at squash. To be honest Richie you were better at football. RIP old friend. WarOfTheMonsterTruck Wrote RIP Richie Barker. Played a tremendous part in the most enjoyable time to be a Wednesdayite in my lifetime. Wolves FPA wrote

Our Vice-Chairman John Richards has paid tribute to former assistant manager Richie Barker. “This is very sad news.Together with John Barnwell,Richie Barker formed the very successful Wolves management team that led us to our 1980 League Cup Final victory over Nottingham Forest.. Wolves FPA wrote

Sad news today with the passing of former Wolves assistant manager Richie Barker, at the age of 80. Barker’s spell as assistant to John Barnwell at Molineux included the 1980 League Cup Final triumph. Sincere condolences from all at the FPA to Richie’s family and friends.