Richie Power Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Richie Power has Died .

DEATHS – OBITUARIES NOTICES.

The above mentioned individual has died , according to the following statements posted on social media.

RT @GlenvilleGAA: It is with great sadness that we have learned of the passing of Richie Power.

On behalf of everyone at Glenville GAA we would like to express our sincere condolences to his wife Sheila, his sons Jason and Dylan, and the Power and Fitzgerald families.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam https://t.co/Hd39wTajfXRead More

—————————————————————————————

WHAT YOU JUST READ.

The story you just read was originally posted on social media about an individual who recently passed away. To read the original post on twitter simply click on the (Read More) button above and you will be redirected to twitter.

You may also want to leave a tribute or a condolence message below the comment box to honor the life and legacy of the deceased.

Once again thanks for visiting.