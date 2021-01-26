Richie Shannon Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Richie Shannon has Died .

Richie Shannon has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 25. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

It’s another sad day to hear my good friend and working colleague Richie Shannon has passed away..💙🙏💙

We had so many great memories working together in Topman / Topshop and Introbiz events..💙

My thoughts and prayers go to his family and friends.💙🙏💙🙏💙#RIP #RichieShannon pic.twitter.com/6gxdTFRXgd — Paul Smolinski (@Paulintrobiz) January 26, 2021

