Richie Shannon Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Richie Shannon has Died .
Richie Shannon has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 25. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
It’s another sad day to hear my good friend and working colleague Richie Shannon has passed away..💙🙏💙
We had so many great memories working together in Topman / Topshop and Introbiz events..💙
My thoughts and prayers go to his family and friends.💙🙏💙🙏💙#RIP #RichieShannon pic.twitter.com/6gxdTFRXgd
— Paul Smolinski (@Paulintrobiz) January 26, 2021
