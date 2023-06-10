Richland County Sheriff Reports One Fatality in Columbia Apartment Shooting today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

One man has been killed in a shooting at an apartment building in Columbia near St. Andrews. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department received a report of the shooting at 1800 Longcreek Drive, just off Interstate 20, at around 3 p.m. on Friday. Upon arrival, they found a man in the stairwell of the building with a gunshot wound to his upper body. The victim was transported to the hospital but was later pronounced dead. The investigation is ongoing, and the sheriff’s department has requested that anyone with information about the shooting submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at crimesc.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous. Further updates will be provided as they become available.

News Source : Alexa Jurado

Source Link :Columbia apartment shooting leaves 1 man dead, Richland County sheriff says/