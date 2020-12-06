Rick Aguilar Death -Dead : Sgt. Rick Aguilar has Died .
Sgt. Rick Aguilar has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 6. 2020.
It is with a heavy heart and a lot of tears that I inform you all of the passing of Sgt. Rick Aguilar. Thank you for your service and dedication to the County of El Paso. You will never be forgotten and forever live on in our memories!
Pete Faraone
President- EPCSOA pic.twitter.com/devlvTQoHb
— EPCSOA (@EPCSOA) December 6, 2020
Tweet See new Tweets Conversation EPCSOA @EPCSOA It is with a heavy heart and a lot of tears that I inform you all of the passing of Sgt. Rick Aguilar. Thank you for your service and dedication to the County of El Paso. You will never be forgotten and forever live on in our memories! Pete Faraone President- EPCSOA
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.