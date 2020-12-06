Rick Aguilar Death -Dead : Sgt. Rick Aguilar has Died .

By | December 6, 2020
0 Comment

Rick Aguilar Death -Dead : Sgt. Rick Aguilar has Died .

Sgt. Rick Aguilar has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 6. 2020.

Tweet See new Tweets Conversation EPCSOA @EPCSOA It is with a heavy heart and a lot of tears that I inform you all of the passing of Sgt. Rick Aguilar. Thank you for your service and dedication to the County of El Paso. You will never be forgotten and forever live on in our memories! Pete Faraone President- EPCSOA

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.