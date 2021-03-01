Rick Boye Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Coach Rick Boyer has Died .

RT @officialTBO: Our hearts are heavy, as we mourn the passing of Coach Rick Boyer! As a 1st year head coach, May 2014, Coach Boyer was an immediate mentor to me. I’ll always remember his work-ethic, character, & passion for Lancers Athletics. We’ll do our very best to honor you tonight Coach!Read More

