Rick Curby Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Rick Curby (Barret High School Class of 1951 pic) has Died .

James Phillips is with Shirley Hagan. 7 hrs · Rick Curby (Barret High School Class of 1951 pic) has passed away from the virus in an hospital in Evansville,In. Rick has had health problems for years. He was in the 1951 class at Barret Manuel Training High School. More on his death later. RIP Rick.

Source: (20+) Gone but Not Forgotton | Facebook

