Rick Davis Death -Obituary – Dead : Rick Davis has Died .
Rick Davis has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 17. 2020.
This is among the saddest of days. RIP Rick Davis … I have no words. God’s speed my brother. Vinyl forever…
Source: (20+) JJ’s Bar Rome NY | Facebook
Tributes
———————— –
Tamarie Converse-cataldo wrote
I’m absolutely crushed. Rick was the best of the best! I met him wayyyy back when Visions was the place to be & always maintained a loving relationship with him. My heart hurts so bad today.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.