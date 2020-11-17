Rick Fraser Death -Dead : Oshawa Generals defenceman Rick Fraser has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Oshawa Generals defenceman Rick Fraser has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 16, 2020.

“OntarioHockeyLeague on Twitter: “The #OHL is mourning the loss of former @Oshawa_Generals defenceman Rick Fraser who has passed away following a battle with cancer at the age of 66. IN MEMORIAM”

The #OHL is mourning the loss of former @Oshawa_Generals defenceman Rick Fraser who has passed away following a battle with cancer at the age of 66. IN MEMORIAM: https://t.co/hIE8DyLgaG pic.twitter.com/ANm1VTCukt — OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) November 16, 2020

Tributes

Tonight's Sunset is dedicated to Rick Fraser who we lost today. He was a Good Man. A retired Sarnia Firefighter and Professional Hockey Player. Will miss seeing Rick and Karen riding their Bike for 2 around Town. Karen and Family, the Sarnia Family shares your loss. pic.twitter.com/OkZZ5Oisgd — Mayor Mike Bradley (@mayorofsarnia) November 16, 2020

The Oshawa Generals organization is saddened to learn of the passing of Rick Fraser. Fraser played for the Generals from 1971-1974. The organization sends our condolences to his entire family. pic.twitter.com/3esLrcRuyx — Oshawa Generals (@Oshawa_Generals) November 16, 2020