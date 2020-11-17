Rick Fraser Death -Dead : Oshawa Generals defenceman Rick Fraser has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.
Oshawa Generals defenceman Rick Fraser has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 16, 2020.
The #OHL is mourning the loss of former @Oshawa_Generals defenceman Rick Fraser who has passed away following a battle with cancer at the age of 66.
— OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) November 16, 2020
Tributes
Tonight's Sunset is dedicated to Rick Fraser who we lost today. He was a Good Man. A retired Sarnia Firefighter and Professional Hockey Player. Will miss seeing Rick and Karen riding their Bike for 2 around Town. Karen and Family, the Sarnia Family shares your loss. pic.twitter.com/OkZZ5Oisgd
— Mayor Mike Bradley (@mayorofsarnia) November 16, 2020
The Oshawa Generals organization is saddened to learn of the passing of Rick Fraser.
Fraser played for the Generals from 1971-1974.
The organization sends our condolences to his entire family. pic.twitter.com/3esLrcRuyx
— Oshawa Generals (@Oshawa_Generals) November 16, 2020
