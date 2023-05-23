Rick Hoyt, beloved Boston Marathon legend, passes away.

Boston Marathon Icon Rick Hoyt Has Died

The Boston Marathon community is mourning the loss of Rick Hoyt, a beloved icon of the marathon who died on March 17, 2021. Hoyt was a fixture at the Boston Marathon for over three decades, participating in the race with his father, Dick Hoyt, as part of Team Hoyt.

The Hoyt Story

The Hoyt story began in 1977, when Rick Hoyt was born with cerebral palsy. Doctors told his parents that he would never be able to communicate or even understand the world around him. But Rick’s parents, Dick and Judy, refused to accept that prognosis. They worked tirelessly to find ways to communicate with Rick and help him understand the world.

When Rick was ten years old, he asked his father if they could participate in a charity race for a local lacrosse player who had been paralyzed in an accident. Dick agreed, and he pushed Rick in a wheelchair for the entire 5-mile race. That was the beginning of Team Hoyt.

Team Hoyt

For over three decades, Dick and Rick competed in hundreds of races together, including 32 Boston Marathons. Dick would push Rick in a special wheelchair, and they became a beloved fixture of the marathon community. They inspired countless people with their story of perseverance, love, and determination.

In 2013, tragedy struck the Boston Marathon when a bomb exploded near the finish line, killing three people and injuring hundreds more. Dick and Rick were just half a mile from the finish line when the bomb went off. They were unharmed, but the incident only strengthened their resolve to keep running.

A Legacy of Inspiration

Rick Hoyt passed away on March 17, 2021, at the age of 60. His legacy, however, will live on forever. He and his father inspired millions of people around the world with their message of hope, perseverance, and love. They proved that anything is possible with hard work and determination.

The Boston Marathon community is mourning the loss of Rick Hoyt, but they are also celebrating his life and the impact he had on so many people. His story will continue to inspire generations to come.

Conclusion

Rick Hoyt was a true icon of the Boston Marathon and a beloved member of the marathon community. His story of perseverance, love, and determination inspired millions of people around the world. He will be deeply missed, but his legacy will live on forever.

Rick Hoyt Team Hoyt Boston Marathon Father-Son Duo Inspirational Athletes