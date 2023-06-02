“Rick Lagina net worth”: Rick Lagina: Age, Career, Wiki, Bio, and Net Worth Updated

UPDATE NEWS: Rick Lagina Net Worth, Age, Career, Wiki, Bio

Introduction

Rick Lagina is a popular American reality television personality who is best known for his appearance in the History Channel reality series “The Curse of Oak Island”. The show follows the efforts of Lagina and his team as they try to uncover the secrets of Oak Island, a small island off the coast of Nova Scotia, Canada.

In this article, we will provide an update on Rick Lagina’s net worth, age, career, wiki, and bio.

Net Worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Rick Lagina’s net worth is estimated to be $10 million. The majority of his wealth comes from his appearance on “The Curse of Oak Island”. The show has been on air since 2014 and has gained a massive following, making Lagina a household name.

Aside from his appearance on the show, Lagina also has other business ventures that contribute to his net worth. He is part-owner of Oak Island Tours Inc., a company that conducts tours of Oak Island.

Age

Rick Lagina was born on January 25, 1952, which makes him 69 years old as of 2021. Despite his age, Lagina is still actively involved in the Oak Island treasure hunt and continues to appear on the show.

Career

Rick Lagina’s interest in Oak Island started when he read about it in an article in Reader’s Digest when he was just 11 years old. He became obsessed with the mystery of Oak Island and has been pursuing it ever since.

Lagina started his career as a postal worker in Michigan, but he eventually left his job to pursue his dream of finding the treasure of Oak Island. He and his brother Marty Lagina, who is also a part of the Oak Island treasure hunt, purchased most of the island in 2006 and have been exploring it ever since.

In 2014, Rick Lagina and his team began appearing on “The Curse of Oak Island”, which has been on air for over seven seasons. The show has been a massive success, with millions of viewers tuning in every week to watch the team’s progress.

Wiki

Rick Lagina was born and raised in Kingsford, Michigan. He has a degree in mechanical engineering from Michigan Technological University.

Aside from his work on “The Curse of Oak Island”, Lagina is also a part-owner of Oak Island Tours Inc., a company that conducts tours of Oak Island.

He is married and has two children.

Bio

Rick Lagina is a passionate treasure hunter who has dedicated his life to solving the mystery of Oak Island. His fascination with the island started when he was just a child, and he has been pursuing it ever since.

Despite his age, Lagina continues to actively participate in the Oak Island treasure hunt and appears on “The Curse of Oak Island” regularly. His dedication to the cause has earned him a massive following and a net worth of $10 million.

In conclusion, Rick Lagina’s passion for Oak Island has made him a household name and a successful reality television personality. With the show still going strong, we can expect to see more of him in the years to come.

Source Link :UPDATE NEWS : Rick Lagina Net Worth, Age, Career, Wiki, Bio/

