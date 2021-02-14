Rick Lambert Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Rick Lambert has Died.

Rick Lambert has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 13. 2021.

Unfortunate news to hear of the passing of Rick Lambert. Everyone at the @nbcbayarea please know that we share the sadness of his passing , but we also share the celebration of his life and reflect on all Rick contributed to keeping our communities informed, and safer. https://t.co/g8X0ZspdKe

